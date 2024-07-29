Monsoon fury in Uttarakhand: Pithoragarh cut off, critical roads blocked, 1.5 L affected

DEHRADUN: Incessant rain in the hill state of Uttarakhand has triggered a series of landslides, causing destruction and chaos. In Bageshwar district, five houses were damaged and several livestock killed after being trapped under heavy debris.

The district’s transportation system has been severely disrupted, with 21 roads blocked due to heavy landslides, affecting over 60,000 people. Meanwhile, in Tehri Garhwal’s Balganga area, the administration has evacuated the entire Toli village after two fatalities on Friday. Bhupendra Singh Mehar, District Disaster Management Officer of Pithoragarh, told this newspaper, “The Thal-Munsiyari route and Tawaghat-Lipulekh route in Pithoragarh district remained closed for the fourth consecutive day, hindering traffic movement”.

“Of the 25 blocked roads, only seven routes have been reopened. Furthermore, all 31 motor roads leading to the China border and connecting routes remain shut, affecting a population of approximately 1.5 lakh people”, DDMO Meher added.

Water level of the Kali river remained above the warning level for the third consecutive day, prompting the administration to issue a high alert along its banks.