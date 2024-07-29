Monsoon fury in Uttarakhand: Pithoragarh cut off, critical roads blocked, 1.5 L affected

DEHRADUN: Incessant rain in the hill state of Uttarakhand has triggered a series of landslides, causing destruction and chaos. In Bageshwar district, five houses were damaged and several livestock killed after being trapped under heavy debris.
The district’s transportation system has been severely disrupted, with 21 roads blocked due to heavy landslides, affecting over 60,000 people. Meanwhile, in Tehri Garhwal’s Balganga area, the administration has evacuated the entire Toli village after two fatalities on Friday. Bhupendra Singh Mehar, District Disaster Management Officer of Pithoragarh, told this newspaper, “The Thal-Munsiyari route and Tawaghat-Lipulekh route in Pithoragarh district remained closed for the fourth consecutive day, hindering traffic movement”.
“Of the 25 blocked roads, only seven routes have been reopened. Furthermore, all 31 motor roads leading to the China border and connecting routes remain shut, affecting a population of approximately 1.5 lakh people”, DDMO Meher added.
Water level of the Kali river remained above the warning level for the third consecutive day, prompting the administration to issue a high alert along its banks.
The district witnessed continuous rainfall from Friday night to Saturday afternoon, leading to landslides that have destroyed pedestrian paths, leaving villagers stranded. “Seven families from Hokra hamlet have sought shelter in a panchayat house due to heavy rainfall and landslides, which have destroyed pedestrian paths and cut off rural areas from essential supplies”, an official of the DDMO said.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the district administration to immediately identify and evacuate residents of sensitive villages, including Tingarh. This comes after two fatalities were reported in Toli village, Balganga area, on Friday.
District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit stated, “The families of the deceased have been GIVEN relief cheques of Rs 4 lakh each.” He added that the residents of Tingarh village were evacuated and shifted to a relief camp.
NATURE’S WRATH
In Bageshwar, five houses damaged and several livestock killed
21 roads blocked due to heavy landslides
60,000 people affected
In Balganga, administration evacuated the entire Toli village
All 31 motor roads to the China border remain shut
Families of the deceased provided with relief cheques of Rs 4 lakh each
Kali river remained above warning level for the third consecutive day