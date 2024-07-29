PM lauds women of Rohtak SHG

CHANDIGARH: PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the handloom industry in Haryana’s Rohtak district, particularly the women of the ‘Unnati Self Help Group,’ for forging ahead on their path to economic self-reliance through hard work and dedication.

While addressing the 112th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the PM said that over 250 women associated with the Self Help Group are now trained in block printing and dyeing. This training has not only enhanced their skills but also empowered them economically. These women are supporting their families and have become a source of inspiration in society.

“Earlier, they used to run small shops and do minor work to make ends meet but everyone had a desire to move forward, so they joined the Unnati Self Help Group. By joining this group, they got training in block printing and dyeing. Today, these women are earning in lakhs today with bed covers, saree and dupattas made by them having a huge demand in the market,’’ he said.