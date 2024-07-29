Power Games | Delhi Liquor Scam: ACB begins fresh probe to look at new charges

Congress Shake-up

Kharge to appoint six new state incharges

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to soon appoint at least half a dozen new state incharges. Sources said that the party has decided against giving the charge of more than one state to a general secretary or a state incharge. At least five AICC leaders hold the responsibility of looking after more than one state. These leaders are Ajoy Kumar, Dipak Babaria, Deepa Dasmunshi, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Jitendra Singh. They may soon be divested of their additional charges.

Besides, Devendra Yadav, who was incharge of Punjab, has now been appointed as Delhi state Congress president. The party has to appoint a new leader to look after Punjab. According to sources, some newly-elected MPs may be given charge of states. Besides the organisational shakeup, the party is also likely to soon appoint election incharges for the four states that are scheduled to go in for elections in the next few months. The party expects to do well in the upcoming state elections and is planning to put its best team in charge of these states. Sources said the party has already had a couple of meetings to deliberate on new appointments.

Shahid Faridi

The writer is Resident Editor

TNIE, New Delhi.

Follow him on X @Shahid_Faridi_