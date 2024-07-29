Power Games | Delhi Liquor Scam: ACB begins fresh probe to look at new charges

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Delhi government has initiated a probe to look into the working of a discount system in the purchase of liquor by the Delhi government before the implementation of the new excise policy in 2021. The ACB has sent notices to liquor manufacturers who sold their products to the Delhi government between April 2017 and March 2020.
The ACB is a part of the Delhi government but is controlled by the Lieutenant Governor who reports to the Central government. The ACB has asked the suppliers to explain how the discount system worked during the pre-2021 phase when they supplied liquor to the four corporations of the Delhi government, namely DSIIDC, DTTDC, DCCWS and DSCSC.
Sources said that during the aforementioned period, the suppliers used to offer discounts to the Delhi government for early release of payments. The suppliers who offered one per cent discount received their payments within two weeks, and those who offered a two per cent discount got their payment within a week. The companies that did not offer any discount received payment for their supplies after a month or two.
According to sources, the ACB has asked all the suppliers to submit their accounts for this period and may look into two aspects. One, if the discounts were paid officially and duly recorded in the account books and two, if some companies were paid early for their supplies without offering cash discounts to the government. Sources said the ACB is looking into allegations that cash payments were made for the release of dues.
The Delhi government has been embroiled in an alleged scam relating to offering undue favours to a few companies in the sale and purchase of liquor in the state after the introduction of a new liquor policy in November 2021. Investigations by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have resulted in the arrest of state chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and excise and finance minister Manish Sisodia.
Congress Shake-up
Kharge to appoint six new state incharges
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to soon appoint at least half a dozen new state incharges. Sources said that the party has decided against giving the charge of more than one state to a general secretary or a state incharge. At least five AICC leaders hold the responsibility of looking after more than one state. These leaders are Ajoy Kumar, Dipak Babaria, Deepa Dasmunshi, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Jitendra Singh. They may soon be divested of their additional charges.
Besides, Devendra Yadav, who was incharge of Punjab, has now been appointed as Delhi state Congress president. The party has to appoint a new leader to look after Punjab. According to sources, some newly-elected MPs may be given charge of states. Besides the organisational shakeup, the party is also likely to soon appoint election incharges for the four states that are scheduled to go in for elections in the next few months. The party expects to do well in the upcoming state elections and is planning to put its best team in charge of these states. Sources said the party has already had a couple of meetings to deliberate on new appointments.
Shahid Faridi
The writer is Resident Editor
TNIE, New Delhi.
