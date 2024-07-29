SC refuses to entertain plea of lawyer challenging cancellation of UGC-NET exam

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday in its order refused to entertain a PIL filed by a lawyer challenging the government's decision to cancel the UGC-NET examination following alleged question paper leak, after questioning him that how "he is affected by it".

"Why are you (lawyer) coming to court (with this plea)? Let the students come here themselves," the three-judge bench of the top court, headed by the CJI D Y Chandrachud said, and refused to entertain his plea seeking appropriate directions in the case.

On a lighter vein, the CJI, suggested Gaur to focus on some other legal matters and leave such issues for aggrieved persons, after noting that "he (Ujjawal Gaur) was not the affected person in the case."

The apex court, after finding that there was no ground for the petitioner to establish a case, said "we express nothing on merits."

The lawyer, Ujjawal Gaur, had moved the apex court challenging the Union education ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA)'s decision of cancelling the UGC-NET exam. He said that "unwarranted" cancellation of the UGC NET exam had caused significant anxiety and an unnecessary expenditure of resources for aspirants who prepared for this crucial exam.

It is to be noted that the exam was cancelled after it came to limelight that the exam's integrity may have been compromised.