Shinde ups Maha ante on BJP, lays claim to 113 seats

The situation has changed now. Now BJP is more in need of Sena to run a smooth government in Delhi. After JD(U) and TDP, Shinde-led Sena is the third largest partner in NDA. Therefore, BJP has to concede more space to Sena in coalition politics,” the leader said.

Earlier, Sena leader Ramdas Kadam also said they will not succumb to the BJP’s pressure tactics in assembly elections. “In LS polls, BJP by showing their internal survey snatched several seats from us. BJP contested 28 Lok Sabha seats and won only nine. BJP is no more stronger, therefore they need support of Sena,” he said.

Amid growing pressure from the Sena, the BJP also started asserting its position and decided not to concede more seats to partners. “In the internal meeting, it was discussed that Ajit Pawar-led NCP should be given maximum 40 to 50 seats and 50 to 60 seats to Sena. If we leave more seats in assembly polls, then we may lose our dominance in Maharashtra. We have to grow though we are in dire need of the alliance,” a BJP leader said.