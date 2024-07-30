Ban live-in relationship, same-sex marriage, else face stir, demand Khaps

CHANDIGARH: The khap leaders of the Hindi heartland states have issued a diktat demanding a ban on live-in relationship, same-sex marriage and making parental consent mandatory in love marriages.

Representatives of approximately 300 khaps passed these resolutions during the ‘Sarv Jatiye Sarv Khap Sammelan’ (all-caste clan meeting) at Danoda village of Jind district in Haryana and threatened to stage a massive protest if their demands were not met.

Binain Khap chief Raghubir Nain said that representatives of around 300 khaps from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh held a meeting on Sunday and passed the resolutions. He added that if their demands are not met then they will launch an agitation.