BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wants President’s rule in Jharkhand

RANCHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, demanded Union Territory status for parts of Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal, has once again triggered row by demanding President’s rule in Jharkhand alleging the state government of destroying the tribals just for the sake of making Bangladeshi infiltrators get settled.

The BJP MP has also informed the Parliament that the tribal population was 48% in 1951, but it came down to 36% in 2000, and now 26%.

Dubey said that the Jharkhand Police used brutal force against tribal youths, who wanted to protest against their seat being snatched away by Bangladeshis.

According to Dubey, the police entered the hostel and assaulted the boys injuring many of them, out of which two are critical.11 persons have been referred to higher medical centers.

“The state government is destroying the tribals just to pave way for the Bangladeshi to get settled in Jharkhand. I appeal to Centre to impose President's rule in Jharkhand,” said the BJP MP.

Earlier on Sunday, Dubey had also posted on X saying that to stopthe proposed protest against Bangladeshi infiltrators, love jihad against tribal girls and land jihad against tribal society, Jharkhand Police beat them up in Pakur district of Santhal Pargana and attempted to kill them. Finally Scheduled Tribe Commission took cognizance against the