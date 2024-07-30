BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wants President’s rule in Jharkhand

RANCHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, demanded Union Territory status for parts of Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal, has once again triggered row by demanding President’s rule in Jharkhand alleging the state government of destroying the tribals just for the sake of making Bangladeshi infiltrators get settled.
The BJP MP has also informed the Parliament that the tribal population was 48% in 1951, but it came down to 36% in 2000, and now 26%.
Dubey said that the Jharkhand Police used brutal force against tribal youths, who wanted to protest against their seat being snatched away by Bangladeshis.
According to Dubey, the police entered the hostel and assaulted the boys injuring many of them, out of which two are critical.11 persons have been referred to higher medical centers.
“The state government is destroying the tribals just to pave way for the Bangladeshi to get settled in Jharkhand. I appeal to Centre to impose President's rule in Jharkhand,” said the BJP MP.
Earlier on Sunday, Dubey had also posted on X saying that to stopthe proposed protest against Bangladeshi infiltrators, love jihad against tribal girls and land jihad against tribal society, Jharkhand Police beat them up in Pakur district of Santhal Pargana and attempted to kill them. Finally Scheduled Tribe Commission took cognizance against the
Notably, raising the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Nishikant Dubey had claimed that the population of Adivasis in the Santhal Pargana region of Jharkhand has declined and demanded that Malda and Murshidabad of West Bengal, Araria and Kishanganj, Katihar of Bihar and Santhal Pargana of Jharkhand be declared a union territory.
During the Zero Hour, Nishikant Dubey had claimed that if some measures were not taken to stop this illegal migration, Hindus would disappear from these places.
“There are 100 tribal ‘mukhiya’ in our area but their husbands are Muslims...Riots broke out in Pakur's Taranagar-Ilami and Dagapara because people from Malda and Murshidabad were ousting our people and Hindu villages were going empty. This is a serious matter. I am saying this on record; I am ready to resign if what I am wrong. Jharkhand Police is unable to do anything...Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, Malda, and Murshidabad should be made a union territory, otherwise, Hindus will disappear, and implement NRC. If nothing else, send a Committee of the House there and implement the report of the Law Commission from 2010 that permission is essential for conversion and marriage,” he said.
Jharkhand HC told the state government to identify infiltrators coming from Bangladesh
Meanwhile, hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding an investigation into the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into Jharkhand and alleged land jihad in Santhal Pargana region, the Jharkhand High Court has already directed the state government to identify the infiltrators coming from Bangladesh and prepare an action plan to send them back to their country. The PIL filed has been filed by a Jamshedpur-based social activist Daniel Danish seeking a probe on Bangladeshi intrusion and changing demography of Santhal Pargana.