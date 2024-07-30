Critical equipment acquisition for Army gets nod

NEW DELHI: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Monday approved two significant acquisitions after considering various proposals. The Acceptance of Necessity was given to the procurement of Advanced Land Navigation System for Armoured Fighting Vehicles of the Indian Army. The system is spoof-proof with high levels of encryption.

The DAC, the highest decision-making body on issues related to policy and capital procurement for the armed forces, was chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

In the case of Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFV), the Mark-II will be procured from Bharat Electronics Limited, Chennai, under the Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured category. This, as per the defence ministry, refers to the procurement of products from an Indian vendor that have been designed, developed and manufactured with a minimum of 50% indigenous content on the cost basis of the total contract value.