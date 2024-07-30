Critical equipment acquisition for Army gets nod

NEW DELHI: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Monday approved two significant acquisitions after considering various proposals. The Acceptance of Necessity was given to the procurement of Advanced Land Navigation System for Armoured Fighting Vehicles of the Indian Army. The system is spoof-proof with high levels of encryption.
The DAC, the highest decision-making body on issues related to policy and capital procurement for the armed forces, was chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh.
In the case of Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFV), the Mark-II will be procured from Bharat Electronics Limited, Chennai, under the Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured category. This, as per the defence ministry, refers to the procurement of products from an Indian vendor that have been designed, developed and manufactured with a minimum of 50% indigenous content on the cost basis of the total contract value.
The Advanced Land Navigation System (ALNS) is compatible with Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System in addition to Global Positioning System and Global Navigation Satellite System. It offers compatibility with defence series maps, resulting in a very high accuracy in navigational applications for AFVs.
In order to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard, the DAC accorded AoN for procurement of 22 Interceptor Boats with the latest system capable of quick interception and shallow water operation in territorial waters. These boats will be used for coastal surveillance and patrolling, search and rescue operations, including medical evacuation.
The ALNS is equipment mounted in ‘A’ vehicles for the purpose of land navigation in featureless terrain. The equipment is used for traversing a path defined by coordinates of a military map. The ALNS guides the commander as well as the driver by dynamically updating the vehicle’s present position and the bearing to the selected destination. The basic sensor used in the system is called Inertial Measurement Unit.
The ALNS can be operated in three different modes as per the requirement: Inertial Mode, Hybrid Mode and GPS Mode. The Inertial Mode Systems operates completely on the inertial sensor inputs. In Hybrid Mode, it takes the inputs from inertial sensor as well as GPS receiver and selects the most accurate data for calculations of navigational parameters. The GPS mode system is independent of inertial sensor inputs.
The spoof-proof system creates a robust mechanism that fends off all the attackers, who are trying to spoof the network. The idea consists of a multi-phase modular structure, which will work as a safeguarding mechanism to protect servers from intended attackers.
