Dehradun Diary | Yatris throng Haridwar, police face challenge

A massive influx of Kanwar Yatris has flooded Haridwar since Monday evening, posing a significant challenge for the police in managing the crowds. The city’s streets and highways are swarmed with two-wheelers and DJ systems, making it difficult for authorities to control the situation. Senior Superintendent of Police Paramendra Dobhal said, police personnel have been deployed to manage traffic and maintain law and order. “We have set up barricades at various points in the city to streamline the flow of devotees,” he said. The Kanwar Yatris who have been arriving in large numbers since Saturday.

'Eat Right India' drive in government institutions

The Uttarakhand government is set to launch the ‘Eat Right India’ campaign in all government educational institutions across the state. The campaign aims to develop a hygienic food system in canteens operating in these institutions. Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, Uttrakhand’s Minister of Medical Health and Medical Education, told this daily, “The state government has been instructed by the Centre to join the ‘Eat Right’ campaign. He said that all government universities, colleges, medical colleges, residential schools, and DIETs will develop a hygienic food system in their canteens to provide clean food to students.

Garhwal Univ seeks third registrar in two months

In a surprise move, the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University has appointed its third Registrar in two months, raising concerns among students about the administrative stability of the institution. According to an order issued by the Vice-Chancellor’s office, Prof. NS Panwar has been given the charge of acting Registrar, replacing Prof. RK Deodhi. This comes after Prof. Deodhi was appointed to the post just a few days ago. On May 31, Registrar Dheeraj Sharma was relieved of his duties after his one-year tenure was deemed unsatisfactory. Prof Panwar was then given the responsibility of Acting Registrar for a brief period, followed by Deohdi’s appointment.

