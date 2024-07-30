Four labourers dead in Rajasthan building collapse

JAIPUR: Four labourers were killed and six injured when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night while the construction of a community hall was underway in the Khamnor area. Thirteen labourers were working at the site when the roof collapsed, trapping ten of them, Rajsamand Collector Bhanwar Lal reported.

Two of the labourers died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Five of the injured are currently undergoing treatment at the Rajsamand district hospital, and one labourer has been admitted to the Udaipur district hospital in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Kalu Lal, Shanti Lal, Bhagwati Lal, and Bhanwar Lal.