J&K: Government decides to equip VDGs with SLRs as anti-terror measures

NEW DELHI: In view of the recent spate of terror incidents in the Jammu region, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to equip Village Defence Guards (VDGs) with basic automatic weapons like Self Loading Rifles (SLRs) replacing vintage .303 weapons, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that currently VDGs are using the outdated .303 rifles and the same would be replaced with SLRs. The move is aimed at strengthening their ability to combat militant threats effectively, especially in light of recent terror attacks, they said.

The VDGs receive a monthly honorarium and the entire cost is borne by the MHA under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) of Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said, adding that previously 4,985 VDGs were sanctioned, with 4153 actively serving. The number has continuously been increasing in view of the recent terror threats posed in areas like Udhampur, Doda, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region, they added.

According to the sources, the MHA in consultation with the J&K Government has decided that group leaders will receive Rs 4,500, and other members will receive Rs 4000 per month. These payments will be directly deposited into their respective bank accounts.

According to the annual report of the home ministry for 2022-23, a total of 4,153 VDGs and 32,355 SPOs were engaged in Jammu and Kashmir with different responsibilities for the protection of civilians and anti-terrorists operations under the direct supervision of district Superintendents of Police (SP) or Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP).

The sources said the MHA and the J&K government are of the view that VDGs should receive sophisticated weapons gradually, as it is challenging for them to counter terrorists equipped with M4 Carbines and assault rifles using .303 weapons. Some VDGs have already been equipped with SLRs, and others would receive similar upgrades in phases and all of them would be given required training in handling the advanced weapons, they added.