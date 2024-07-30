Manipur MLA leads protestors against non-distribution of NFSA rice

GUWAHATI: An MLA in ethnic violence-hit Manipur led a group of protestors as they stormed the office of a district magistrate to voice their grievances against non-distribution of rice under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the past six months.

The incident occurred at the office of the DM of Imphal East on Monday.

The protestors gathered at the residence of Sheikh Noorul Hassan, the Kshetrigao MLA of National People’s Party which is an ally of ruling BJP but not a part of the government. Later, they stormed the office of the DM by breaking through security barriers.

After a brief standoff, the MLA and five others were granted an audience with the DM in the presence of the district supply officer (DSO) and the Imphal East superintendent of police.

The DSO committed in writing that the pending NFSA rice would be distributed to the eligible ration card holders by September 7 after a thorough verification.

A frustrated Hassan later told reporters that the NFSA rice had not been distributed to the beneficiaries in his constituency in the past six months despite repeated appeals. He held the minister concerned responsible for it.

“If the minister cannot fulfil the constitutional rights of the citizens of Kshetrigao Assembly constituency, he should step down from his responsibilities,” the MLA demanded.

He insisted that the pending rice be distributed within the specified timeline and there is an impartial verification of the list of beneficiaries to ensure equitable distribution.

Hassan warned that there would be more intense protests in the coming days if the government failed to honour the written commitment.

On July 23, he had expressed his resentment on the issue during a meeting with the ADM. He highlighted the hardships being faced by people and stressed on immediate resolution of the problem.