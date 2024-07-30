Madhya Pradesh: Raining gulab jamuns on donkeys for divine aid!

BHOPAL: Move over Bollywood, donkeys are now the new stars of Madhya Pradesh! These humble beasts have trotted into the spotlight, thanks to a series of whimsical rituals and a high-stakes search that’s got everyone braying with laughter.

In Mandsaur district, locals, facing a dearth of rainfall, decided to go all out with their rain-appeasing strategy. They got donkeys to plough the cremation ground with half-naked men leading them—a sight that surely left anyone who witnessed it both mystified and amused. After the ritual, Sohan Singh Bhadauria and his team threw a lavish thank-you party for the donkeys, complete with gulab jamun. One can only guess what the donkeys thought of this unexpected gourmet experience. “Are we getting paid in sweets now?” they might have wondered.