Madhya Pradesh: Raining gulab jamuns on donkeys for divine aid!

BHOPAL: Move over Bollywood, donkeys are now the new stars of Madhya Pradesh! These humble beasts have trotted into the spotlight, thanks to a series of whimsical rituals and a high-stakes search that’s got everyone braying with laughter.
In Mandsaur district, locals, facing a dearth of rainfall, decided to go all out with their rain-appeasing strategy. They got donkeys to plough the cremation ground with half-naked men leading them—a sight that surely left anyone who witnessed it both mystified and amused. After the ritual, Sohan Singh Bhadauria and his team threw a lavish thank-you party for the donkeys, complete with gulab jamun. One can only guess what the donkeys thought of this unexpected gourmet experience. “Are we getting paid in sweets now?” they might have wondered.
About 615 km away in Chhatarpur, the scene was straight out of a fairy tale. Residents held a grand donkey wedding, complete with floral garlands and sweets, in an effort to woo the rain gods.
The bride and groom donkeys were dressed to impress, though one can’t help but wonder if they were secretly plotting their escape to greener pastures. Despite the festive nuptials, Chhatarpur is still waiting for the monsoon to make its grand entrance, with rainfall at a disappointing 8% of what was hoped for.
Meanwhile, Burhanpur has turned into a full-blown detective drama. The local police are on a mission to track down over 12 missing donkeys, whose owners are in a state of distress. “We’ve found the offspring, but the adults are nowhere to be seen. It’s like they’ve gone on a spontaneous vacation,” lamented one frantic owner.
Burhanpur Kotwali in-charge Sitaram Solanki weighed in on the donkey drama, noting that these animals might have simply gone off to seek refuge from the rain and pesky flies. “We’re scouring every inch of the town and poring over CCTV footage, hoping to catch a glimpse of our elusive donkeys. If they’re out there having a party, we want to be invited!”
So, while the rain gods may be having a laugh at the expense of Madhya Pradesh’s best-laid plans, the people of the state are getting their daily dose of entertainment. If you spot a donkey in a wedding dress or a police car overflowing with sweets, you’ll know exactly where the action is.
