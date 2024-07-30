Rajasthan schools to mark Article 370 abrogation, Congress slams 'Shameless' move

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Education Department's newly released academic calendar has ignited a political controversy. The calendar proposes to commemorate the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 as 'Swarna Mukut Mastak Diwas' and marks the birthday of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on May 28.

Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in 2019. The Congress party has condemned the BJP-led state government's decision, calling it a "shameless" attempt to serve political interests. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra criticized the inclusion of these commemorations in the academic calendar, accusing the BJP of politicizing education and imposing a divisive ideology on students.

In response, BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek defended the calendar, asserting that the BJP's intention is to educate students about influential leaders like Savarkar and Maharana Pratap. Pareek emphasized that the celebrations are meant to inspire students by showcasing the lives and roles of these leaders.

The calendar, known as Shivira Panchang, also includes other significant dates, such as Surya Namaskar Diwas on February 4, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 7, Mother's Day-Father's Day on February 14, and Subhas Chandra Bose Diwas on January 23. Earlier, the primary school education department had released its annual calendar, which featured the celebration of the Ram temple consecration.

School Education Minister Madan Dilawar, who assumed office on February 26, had previously criticized the historical portrayal of figures like Savarkar and Maharana Pratap. He argued that previous narratives unjustly glorified Mughal emperor Akbar and claimed that Savarkar's role in the freedom struggle was misrepresented.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi also condemned the new calendar, alleging that it is an attempt to propagate Hindutva ideology rather than focusing on education. Chaturvedi criticized the minister’s approach, suggesting it prioritizes ideological teaching over educational content.

The secondary education department calendar includes initiatives such as "No Bag Day" on the second and fourth Saturdays and celebrates national events like Independence Day, Republic Day, and Gandhi Jayanti.