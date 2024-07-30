Restriction on media in House sparks protest

NEW DELHI: Several Opposition leaders and journalists’ unions on Monday voiced concerns after the government restricted the movement of accredited journalists in Parliament premises.

The issue was taken up by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who requested Speaker Om Birla to remove the restrictions on the media to move around.

“I would request you to allow the media, who have been restricted to a cage, to move out,” Gandhi said. However, Birla said that such issues should be discussed in the chamber and not on the floor of the House. Later, Gandhi met journalists in the media enclosure.