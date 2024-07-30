State Bar Councils can't exceed enrollment fee limit prescribed by Advocates Act: Supreme Court

In an order which would have a positive impact on lawyers for registering themselves as advocates, the Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the fees charged by State Bar Councils and the Bar Council of India (BCI) for enrollment of lawyers cannot exceed the limit prescribed by the Advocates Act.

"Section 24(1)(f) of the Advocates Act lays down the fees that can be collected by State Bar Councils and BCI, which is ₹750 for general category candidates and ₹125 for Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. It cannot exceed this limit," a two-judge Bench of the top court led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud said in the order.

The apex court delivered the judgment after hearing a petition challenging the high enrollment fees charged by various State Bar Councils including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.