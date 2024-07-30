Time spent in jail could have been used to solve Jharkhand’s Problems: CM Hemant Soren

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that had his precious time not been wasted by putting him into jail for the land scam case, he would have solved many problems related to the people of Jharkhand by now.

Soren was reacting over the dismissal of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea challenging the Jharkhand High Court’s judgement by the Supreme Court on Monday.

The Jharkhand High Court had granted bail to him in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

“I was put behind bars by making false allegations against me and my family as if I was on the run with the properties of the state, due to which, much of my precious time was wasted. You can see how much time it took me to come out of the Assembly as several people were waiting to meet me with their problems,” said Soren.

He added that if his precious time was not wasted perhaps several problems related to the people of this state would have been solved.