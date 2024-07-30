Two dead, 20 injured as Mumbai-Howrah Mail coaches derail in Jharkhand

NEW DELHI: Two dead and 20 passengers were injured as 18 coaches of the 12810 Howara-CSMT Express derailed between Rajkharsawan and Badabambo in Jharkhand's Chakradharpur district early on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 3:45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway (SER).

Rescue operations are on and an NDRF team is rushing to the spot," DC West Singhbhum Kuldeep Chaudhary, who is camping at the accident site, told PTI.

The accident site is near the border between West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.

The locomotive of this train was also derailed. Passengers of the derailed coaches have been shifted to a nearby station by buses.