Uttarakhand makes history, reserves 33 per cent seats for women in cooperative societies

DEHRADUN: In a groundbreaking move, the Uttarakhand government has approved 33% reservation for women in cooperative societies, making it the first state in India to do so. This decision aims to empower women and promote their participation in the cooperative sector.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami cabinet has approved the proposal of State Cooperative Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat to reserve 33% seats for women in cooperative banks and societies.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr. Rawat said, "This decision will prove to be a milestone in the direction of women's empowerment."

The decision will apply to various cooperative societies, including district cooperative banks, multi-purpose cooperative societies, and state-level cooperative societies. This will ensure 33% representation of women in these societies, promoting women's empowerment and leadership.

"With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Prosperity through Cooperatives,' we have ensured 33% participation of women in cooperative societies. Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to do so," said Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat.

Minister Dr Rawat said, "The Uttarakhand government's decision is expected to encourage women's participation in the cooperative sector and promote their leadership, setting an example for other states to follow".

This move is expected to end the monopoly of men in cooperative societies.