Yogi government presents supplementary budget of Rs 12,209.93 crore

LUCKNOW: On the second day of the five-day monsoon session of the UP Assembly, the Yogi Adithyanath government on Tuesday, introduced a supplementary budget of Rs 12,209.93 crore. The budget stresses on development in the state and attempts to link the youth with skill development and employment opportunities.

Presenting the budget, State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that it includes a revenue account expenditure of Rs 4,227.94 crore and a capital account expenditure of Rs 7,981.99 crore.

Khanna noted that the proposed supplementary budget constitutes 1.66 per cent of the original budget for the current fiscal. As per the features of the supplementary budget, industrial development has been allocated Rs 7,500.81 crore, the Energy department has got Rs 2,000 crore and the Transport department has been allocated Rs 1,000 crore to purchase new buses.

Moreover, Rs 600 crore has been designated to support the AMRUT scheme of the Urban Development department, Rs 200 crore for short-term training programmes under the UP Skill Development Mission, Rs 100 crore for rural stadiums and open gyms, and Rs 28.40 crore has been allocated to Secondary Education Department to set up labs in 284 government inter colleges.

Furthermore, Rs 66.82 crore has been allocated for setting up labs related to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across 1,040 government inter-colleges. The Culture department has got Rs 74.90 crore, while Rs 53.85 crore has been allocated to set up more Atal residential schools.

For the maintenance of residential and non-residential buildings, a provision of Rs 2.79 crore has been made.

Keeping the educated youth in mind, Rs 49.80 crore has been allocated for the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission Samiti and scheme operation which aims at providing job opportunities to the youth at the national and state level.

Additionally, Rs 3.25 crore is allocated for the renovation of the Data Centre of Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, Rs 1.98 crore for the expansion of the digital communication system and related equipment of the Vidhan Sabha Hall along with Rs 2.45 crore for setting up a digital CCTV surveillance and camera system in the Vidhan Sabha Library premises.

Furthermore, Rs 319.95 crore is allocated for new demands and other schemes.