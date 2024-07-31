13 cases every hour as cybercrime plagues Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: In a rather alarming turn of events, two high-profile fake Facebook accounts were paraded across the web on Monday night—one for Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and the other for Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Gehlot. It seems these digital doppelgängers are part of a troubling trend where scammers are impersonating top officials to pull off their nefarious schemes.

Gujarat, currently basking in the dubious honor of being third nationally for cyber fraud, is no stranger to these digital shenanigans. With a jaw-dropping 121,701 cyber fraud cases reported, that’s over 13 frauds every hour and more than 333 a day. And let’s not forget the financial toll—cybercriminals have racked up a staggering Rs 650 crores in losses over the past year alone.