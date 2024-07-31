13 cases every hour as cybercrime plagues Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: In a rather alarming turn of events, two high-profile fake Facebook accounts were paraded across the web on Monday night—one for Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and the other for Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Gehlot. It seems these digital doppelgängers are part of a troubling trend where scammers are impersonating top officials to pull off their nefarious schemes.
Gujarat, currently basking in the dubious honor of being third nationally for cyber fraud, is no stranger to these digital shenanigans. With a jaw-dropping 121,701 cyber fraud cases reported, that’s over 13 frauds every hour and more than 333 a day. And let’s not forget the financial toll—cybercriminals have racked up a staggering Rs 650 crores in losses over the past year alone.
This latest episode with the fake Facebook accounts underscores the expanding reach of these digital crooks. In a bid to combat the fraudsters, the Cybercrime unit has sprung into action, launching an investigation. Meanwhile, Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi took to social media to warn the public: “Heads up! A fake Facebook ID with my name is making the rounds. If you get any messages or friend requests from this impostor, don’t engage—report it immediately!”
The situation in Gujarat is becoming increasingly concerning, with cybercrimes surging across online and financial domains. Recent data from the Ministry of Home Affairs reveals that Gujarat reported 121,701 cyber fraud complaints in 2023, with 49,220 complaints still pending. To add to the woes, cybercriminals have defrauded Gujarat’s citizens of Rs 650.53 crores, with Rs 156.9 crores in limbo.
Nationally, cyber fraud is on the rise, with India recording 1,128,265 complaints in 2023. Uttar Pradesh leads with 197,547 cases, Maharashtra follows with 125,153, and Gujarat holds the third spot.
Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker did not mince words, criticising the Gujarat government for its handling of cyber fraud: “If even the Home Minister isn’t safe from these digital bandits, what does that say about the security of the general public in Gujarat?”
Banker pointed out the growing issues of online scams and financial crimes and lamented the shortage of resources—Gujarat only has 14 cybercrime police stations to tackle these issues.
He urged the BJP government to ramp up efforts to combat the cyber fraud epidemic and to boost cybersecurity awareness, especially among the younger crowd. As cybercrime evolves, robust preventive measures and public education are becoming more crucial than ever to protect individuals and maintain trust in digital platforms.