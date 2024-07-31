ED raids Himachal Cong MLA, CM's 'associate' in Ayushman Bharat fraud case

SHIMLA: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided the premises of Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA R S Bali, some private hospitals and their promoters as part of a money laundering probe linked to the alleged Ayushman Bharat scheme fraud, officials said.

About 19 locations in Shimla, Kangra, Una, Mandi and Kullu districts of the state apart from those in Delhi, Chandigarh and Punjab are being searched since morning, they said.

The premises of Bali, a legislator from Nagrota assembly seat, Fortis Hospital in Kangra (promoted by Bali's company Himachal Healthcare Pvt Ltd.), Balaji Hospital in Kangra and its promoter Rajesh Sharma are being raided.

Sharma, according to the officials, is a "close associate" of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He gave up his ticket for the recent Dehra assembly bypoll for Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur. She won the bypoll.

Bali is also the chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and the vice-chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board.

The money laundering case filed on July 16 stems from a January 2023 FIR registered by the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau against one Kiran Soni, Una-based Shri Banke Bihari Hospital and others for allegedly generating "fake" AB-PMJAY (Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna) cards.