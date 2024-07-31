NIA chargesheets arms and ammunition trafficker linked with Myanmar insurgent groups

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it has filed a charge sheet against one accused, Lalngaihawma, for his involvement in a case linked to Myanmar-based insurgent groups having a network operating in the North-East region.

The agency, in an official statement, said that the case pertained to pan-India illegal arms and ammunition trafficking, and the charge sheet has been filed against accused Lalngaihawma under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act, the Explosive Substance Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA also said that the accused has been charged for his active involvement in the network operating in the North-East region, along with other parts of the country.