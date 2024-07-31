NIA chargesheets arms and ammunition trafficker linked with Myanmar insurgent groups

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it has filed a charge sheet against one accused, Lalngaihawma, for his involvement in a case linked to Myanmar-based insurgent groups having a network operating in the North-East region.
The agency, in an official statement, said that the case pertained to pan-India illegal arms and ammunition trafficking, and the charge sheet has been filed against accused Lalngaihawma under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act, the Explosive Substance Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The NIA also said that the accused has been charged for his active involvement in the network operating in the North-East region, along with other parts of the country.
“Earlier, the NIA had registered the case on December 26th, 2023, against Lalngaihawma and others based on inputs that some Mizoram-based entities were engaged in the illegal trafficking of arms, ammunition and explosives in the north-eastern region of the country,” the agency said.
“Investigations by the agency so far have revealed that Lalngaihawma had established strong linkages with Myanmar-based insurgent groups. With their help, he used to receive arms, ammunition and explosives for supply to various insurgent and criminal groups. Lalngaihawma had also received huge funds through various channels, including his Myanmar-based associates,” the NIA said in the statement.
The agency further found that the accused had established a nexus with licensed arms dealers, and he used this to pilferage non-prohibited bore weapons and ammunition, besides trafficking prohibited bore weapons, it said.