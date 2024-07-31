Raipur Diary | Raipur’s skywalk project to be completed

The project on skywalk (elevated pedestrian lane), mired in controversy and lying incomplete for years in the heart of Raipur, finally gets the green nod from the Vishnu Deo Sai government and will be completed in accordance to the pre-approved drawing and design. The construction of skywalk, first such project in the state intended to facilitate convenience in the most busy route, began during the third term of Raman Singh (BJP) government at an initial budget of Rs 48 crore. Earlier, it witnessed political slugfest, besides criticism of being unscientific and not suited for capital Raipur.

New roster system in High Court

In a major initiative by the Chhattisgarh high court for the first time in 24 years, there will be four division bench constituted besides two special bench and 15 single bench under the new roster system. The proceedings accordingly have begun last week in all the benches and the practice is expected to swiftly dispose off pending cases. The division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Agrawal will hear writ petitions, PIL, writ appeal, defamation petition among others. All 4 benches will hear cases till 1:30 pm and later, they will hear in single bench.

Jagdalpur, Bilaspur in Swadesh Darshan 2.0

In a boost to prospects for Chhattisgarh to get travellers and holidaymakers visit the state, the ministry of tourism has included Jagdalpur and Bilaspur in its recently revamped ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme. The objective remains to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations following a destination and tourism-centric approach. In consultation with the states and in line with the scheme guidelines, the union ministry has identified 57 destinations across 32 states and union territories. Further, the tourism ministry has issued guidelines for ‘Challenge Based Destination Development’, a sub scheme under Swadesh Darshan 2.0.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com