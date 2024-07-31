Sonia Gandhi criticizes Modi government over budget, Census delay, national security issues

NEW DELHI: Launching a broadside against the Union Budget presented by the Modi 3.0 government, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said that instead of taking lessons from the Lok Sabha election results, the government is persisting with the policy of dividing communities and spreading fear and animosity.

Coming down heavily on the Centre for the inordinate delay in conducting the decadal Census, the former Congress President said that it would prevent the government from having an up-to-date estimate of the population of the country, especially of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

“It is clear that the government has no intention whatsoever to conduct the Census that was last due in 2021. It also means that at least 12 crore of our citizens are denied the benefit of the National Food Security Act of 2013 – now repackaged as PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana,” she said.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, Sonia Gandhi accused the government of changing rules to permit the bureaucracy to participate in the activities of the RSS.

“We would have hoped that the Modi government would draw the right lessons from their significant decline in the Lok Sabha elections. Instead, they persist with their policy of dividing communities and spreading fear and animosity,” she said.

“Fortunately, the Supreme Court intervened at the right time. But this can only be a temporary respite. Look at how the rules have been suddenly changed to permit the bureaucracy to participate in the activities of the RSS,” she said adding that though RSS calls itself a cultural organization, the whole world knows that it is BJP’s political and ideological base.

The veteran leader also asked party members not to become complacent and over-confident given the upcoming assembly elections in four states. “We must sustain the momentum and goodwill that had been generated for us in the Lok Sabha elections. The ‘mahaul’ does favor us, but we have to work unitedly with a sense of purpose. I dare say that if we perform well, reflecting the trend that we witnessed in the Lok Sabha elections, national politics will undergo transformation.