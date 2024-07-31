Uncertainty looms over return of Indians in Russian army as fifth Indian dies

NEW DELHI: It has been over five months since reports began to come in on Indian youths from Punjab, Haryana, and UP being persuaded with lucrative job offers but ended up working for the Russian army as helpers.

A fifth Indian from Haryana, Ravi Moun (22), died in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone after he was hired for a transportation job. The families of the four Indians who died earlier were compensated by the Russian authorities and their family members were even offered citizenship.

“Since they are not from privileged backgrounds its easier for them to get lured and fall into this trap. Agents are actively recruiting youth and misleading them,’’ said a source.

Though the exact number of Indians who have been recruited and sent to Russia cannot be quantified, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier estimated the number to be around 50.

“We have managed to bring back 10 nationals. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi raised this issue during his Moscow visit to get back all Indians as soon as possible. There is a sense of promise from the Russian side on that,’’ said former Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, from Moscow after the conclusion of PM Modi’s visit there.

Meanwhile, Russian officials feel that the recruitment of Indian helpers in the Russian army has been politicised.