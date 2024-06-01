92-year-old Khalil Ansari votes for the first time in Jharkhand

RANCHI: 92-year-old Khalil Ansari, who had never exercised his franchise in his lifetime, cast his first vote during the last phase of polling in Jharkhand’s Sahinganj on Saturday. Ansari, hailing from Badkhori village under the Rajmahal parliamentary constituency, voted at booth number 10 at the Upgraded Government Middle School in Mandro.

Notably, Ansari's name was initially missing from the electoral rolls, a fact discovered by Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar during a surprise visit to Mandro polling stations on April 5. When he enquired about the reason behind it, Kumar found that Khalil, a migrant from Purnea in Bihar, never had his name on the electoral roll. Kumar further ordered the officials to include his name in the electoral roll and make necessary arrangements for him to cast his vote.

Ansari, who could stand only by taking the help of his crèches expressed happiness after casting his vote for the first time. DC Sahibganj also expressed happiness in Ansari exercising his franchise.