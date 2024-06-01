Amid stand-off, China beefs up offensive air capabilities along LAC eastern sector
NEW DELHI: Amid the tensions between India and China, the Chinese air combat capabilities have been beefed up in the eastern sector of the Line of Actual Control. Satellite images shared by
“All Source Analysis” show six J-20 fighters, China’s most advanced stealth fighters, at the Shigatse dual-use airport. Shigatse is high-altitude Tibetan air base located less than 150 kilometres from India’s boundary in Sikkim.
As per the All Source Analysis which works on geospatial intelligence, “Multiple (satellite) images indicate these aircraft (J-20s) arrived at the air base on May 27, preceded by the arrival of a Y-20 transport aircraft for the probable deployment of ground crew and support equipment. The J-20 aircraft are not known to be permanently based at Shigatse and deployments near the Indian border are a rare occurrence,” said All Source Analysis.
The LAC has seen dense military deployment since May 2020 clashes between the PLA and the Indian Army soldiers, first reported by this newspaper. Both the countries have been working continuously to develop the overall infrastructure along the 3,488-km LAC.
The J-20 stealth fighters are China’s most advanced operational fighter aircraft, said to be fifth generation twin engine stealth fighters. The Chinese PLA Air Force has been basing the J-20 in the Tibetan Autonomous Region but in lesser numbers and deeper towards the Chinese side. But Shigatse, where the Chinese stealth fighters have been based this time, is within 300 kilometres from the Indian Air Force’s base in Hasimara in Bengal, where India bases it second squadron of 16 Rafales.
Sources said India has been mobilising its forces and equipment commensurate with the enemy moves. “Not only are our troops, along with their arms and equipment, are based for required operational surge, but IAF fighters have been assigned to the bases close to the LAC in such a way that they get airborne whoever the need comes, quickly.” sources said.