Amid stand-off, China beefs up offensive air capabilities along LAC eastern sector

NEW DELHI: Amid the tensions between India and China, the Chinese air combat capabilities have been beefed up in the eastern sector of the Line of Actual Control. Satellite images shared by

“All Source Analysis” show six J-20 fighters, China’s most advanced stealth fighters, at the Shigatse dual-use airport. Shigatse is high-altitude Tibetan air base located less than 150 kilometres from India’s boundary in Sikkim.

As per the All Source Analysis which works on geospatial intelligence, “Multiple (satellite) images indicate these aircraft (J-20s) arrived at the air base on May 27, preceded by the arrival of a Y-20 transport aircraft for the probable deployment of ground crew and support equipment. The J-20 aircraft are not known to be permanently based at Shigatse and deployments near the Indian border are a rare occurrence,” said All Source Analysis.