Daughters-in-law fight it out for Shibu legacy in Santhal Parganas

RANCHI: As the three Lok Sabha seats in Santhal Parganas gear up to go to the polls on Saturday, the reputation of two daughters-in-law of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren — Sita Soren and Kalpana Soren — is at stake.

While the BJP seems to be making all-out efforts to make a dent in JMM’s bastion, the latter continues to grapple with its force being weakened after the arrest of former CM Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate.

This is the first time JMM has fielded someone outside the Soren family from Dumka — Nalin Soren. Shibu Soren’s daughter-in-law, Sita Soren, is contesting against the JMM from a BJP ticket. The entry of Sita Soren, who switched allegiance from JMM to BJP as the candidate for Dumka, has added intensity to the race.

Even though Nalin Soren is contesting from Dumka, the actual contest is between the two daughters-in-law.