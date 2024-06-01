Daughters-in-law fight it out for Shibu legacy in Santhal Parganas

RANCHI: As the three Lok Sabha seats in Santhal Parganas gear up to go to the polls on Saturday, the reputation of two daughters-in-law of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren — Sita Soren and Kalpana Soren — is at stake.
While the BJP seems to be making all-out efforts to make a dent in JMM’s bastion, the latter continues to grapple with its force being weakened after the arrest of former CM Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate.
This is the first time JMM has fielded someone outside the Soren family from Dumka — Nalin Soren. Shibu Soren’s daughter-in-law, Sita Soren, is contesting against the JMM from a BJP ticket. The entry of Sita Soren, who switched allegiance from JMM to BJP as the candidate for Dumka, has added intensity to the race.
Even though Nalin Soren is contesting from Dumka, the actual contest is between the two daughters-in-law.
Kalpana Soren, wife of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who apparently has taken charge of the party in absence of her husband, was the star campaigner and has addressed more than 15 poll rallies only in Santhal Pargana, whereas state BJP president Babulal Marandi also camped there continuously seeking votes for the three BJP candidates — Sita Soren from Dumka, Nishikant Dubey from Godda and Tala Marandi from Rajmahal.
It was in Dumka that Babulal Marandi defeated Shibu Soren in 1998 and 1999 to establish himself as a tribal leader in Santhal Pargana. Hence, his prestige is at stake too.
The BJP aims to maintain its hold on the two seats — Godda and Dumka — which it secured in the 2019 general elections. However, losing the Rajmahal seat to the JMM has put pressure on the BJP to reclaim its position.