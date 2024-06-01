‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’: When regulation on gutkha finds resonance

“The youth prefer three pouches of gutkha for just Rs 7.50 instead of relishing a paan priced between Rs 8 and Rs 10. I used to sell paan worth Rs 1,000-2,000 daily. But I sold paan worth only Rs 10 yesterday. No business has forced me to rely on free ration given under Garib Kalyan Yojana,” said Chaurasia.

“We voted for Modi in the last two elections. But if the gutkha sale isn’t regulated by the Modi and Yogi governments, we’ll have to look for alternative option, if not in this election, then surely in future,” he said.

Rajesh Chaurasia, a paan wholesaler, added, “Apart from the rising sale of cheaper gutkha, emergence of smaller markets elsewhere in UP too has hit our business.”