Mirwaiz hopes for peace in Valley, offers prayer

SRINAGAR: The Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his first media talk after release from house detention said on Friday the Centre should relax its iron fist policy on Kashmir and adopt humane and realistic approach to find solution to Kashmir issue through dialogue.
“After four weeks, I was allowed to offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid. It is a unfortunate policy of the government that I don’t know why I was in detention,” Mirwaiz said after offering Friday payers.
Referring to Lok Sabha polls, Mirwaiz said that the new government is coming to New Delhi and “we hope that it will take initiatives that will lead to lasting peace and solution of the Kashmir issue”.
Pitching for dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue, he said, “Hurriyat Conference and its leadership believe that the Kashmir issue must be resolved through dialogue for everlasting peace in J&K”.
“We faced attacks but we did not give up our principled stand. We hope that GoI will change its Kashmir policy and adopt a humanistic and realistic approach to move forward and hold dialogue,” he said. Urging the GoI to relax its iron fist approach, Mirwaiz said the government should rethink its policy and release the youths, who have been jailed.
He said, “We are not afraid of FIRs. Our stand is clear. We don’t want war. We want a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. We don’t want bloodshed and we hope that time has come to move forward and find a solution to the issue through dialogue,” Mirwaiz said.
He said they don’t want youth should again be consumed in the conflict. “We want the GoI and J&K government to show flexibility. We are not being allowed to move out freely. There should be no curbs on my movement and I should be allowed to carry out social, political and religious obligations”.
Police to track bailed-out militants through GPS
In a first, the J&K police is keeping a watch on the undertrials allegedly involved in militancy and granted bail through GPS anklets. It allow the authorities to monitor the movement and track real time location of the person wearing the device to ensure that the person does not violate the bail conditions or jump the bail.