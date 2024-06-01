Mirwaiz hopes for peace in Valley, offers prayer

SRINAGAR: The Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his first media talk after release from house detention said on Friday the Centre should relax its iron fist policy on Kashmir and adopt humane and realistic approach to find solution to Kashmir issue through dialogue.

“After four weeks, I was allowed to offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid. It is a unfortunate policy of the government that I don’t know why I was in detention,” Mirwaiz said after offering Friday payers.

Referring to Lok Sabha polls, Mirwaiz said that the new government is coming to New Delhi and “we hope that it will take initiatives that will lead to lasting peace and solution of the Kashmir issue”.

Pitching for dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue, he said, “Hurriyat Conference and its leadership believe that the Kashmir issue must be resolved through dialogue for everlasting peace in J&K”.