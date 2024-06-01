Popularity test for VIPs in final phase of polls

NEW DELHI: A clutch of VIPs will face their popularity test in the last of seven phases of the general elections on Saturday. At stake is the reputation of big hitters such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his five cabinet colleagues and Opposition leaders like the Trinamool Congress’s Abhishek Banerjee. While Modi is meditating at the Vivekananda Rock memorial in Kanniyakumari, his party leaders are managing the Varanasi joust.

In all, 57 Lok Sabha seats spread across seven states — Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab — and the Union territory of Chandigarh will go to polls. Modi is seeking his third consecutive re-election from Varanasi. His cabinet colleague Anurag Thakur is seeking re-election from Hamirpur. He is pitted against Congress’ Anand Sharma.