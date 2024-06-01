Probe into Rajkot gaming zone fire

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday initiated an inquiry into the officials linked to the May 25 Rajkot game zone fire tragedy, which claimed 27 lives, including children. The ACB conducted searches at the officials’ homes and offices, seizing relevant documents.

The ACB stepped in to probe the fire incident after the Rajkot police arrested Town Planning Officer MD Sagathia, Assistant TPOs Mukesh Makwana and Gautam Joshi, and former Station Officer of the Kalavad Road Fire Station, Rohit Vigora. Joshi and Vigora are among the nine officials suspended after the government held them responsible for “gross negligence in allowing the game zone to operate without necessary approvals.”

“The entire process has been kept secret, and the media will be informed after we find concrete evidence against the accused. Searches were conducted at offices and residential premises, and documents were also seized. I want to assure you that the ACB will not spare the guilty,” said KH Gohil, the ACB’s assistant director for the Rajkot region.

Meanwhile, the SIT questioned the fire officer in Gandhinagar. Sources disclosed that the Special Investigation Team’s report on the incident has brought to light numerous loopholes and key issues concerning the police, Fire Department and municipality.