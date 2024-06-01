Psychological games PM is masterminding but results will be very different: Congress on exit polls

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday claimed that the exit polls had been "orchestrated" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said these are all psychological games he is masterminding but the actual results will be very different.

Several exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling alliance in all likelihood will open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka but may see a fall in its tally in states like Bihar, Rajasthan and Haryana, according to pollsters.

Reacting to the exit polls, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The man whose exit is certain on June 4th has had these exit polls orchestrated. The INDIA Janbandhan will definitely get a minimum of 295 seats, which is a clear and decisive majority."