Pune Porsche crash: Bar owned by teenager's grandfather sealed

Delivering another blow to the family of a teenager who killed two software engineers by crashing his Porsche into their two-wheeler in Pune, the police have sealed the bar run by the Juvenile's grandfather SK Agarwal.

The bar located in Mahabaleshwar has come under scrutiny for purportedly breaching regulations, the Republic World reported.

"The license of the bar has been revoked in light of the accusations, which include claims of building the bar on government-owned land," the report said.

The minor suspect was behind the wheels of the Porsche Taycan when it knocked down two software engineers Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta of Madhya Pradesh and killed them on the spot at Kalyani Nagar in Pune on May 19.

It may be recalled that the Porsche Taycan driven by the teen reportedly didn't have a number plate. At the time of the accident, the car was speeding at 160 kms per hour. The driver did not have a driving license. The eyewitnesses account said that the accused was drunk at the time of the accident. The CCTV footage, which went viral on social media, showed the accused drinking alcohol in a pub before getting into the car. However, the initial medical report of the police said that the teenager did not consume alcohol as the blood sample was replaced.