Severe heatwave to trigger dust storms

NEW DELHI: Extreme temperatures in the Northwest India have induced dust storms and may reduce the intensity of rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dust storms over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and adjoining regions in the next three days.

The IMD said that a dust storm is very likely over East Rajasthan from May 31 to June 3, over Uttar Pradesh on May 31 and June 1, and over West Rajasthan on June 1 and 2.

Rising temperatures have increased the probability of dust storms. For the past two weeks, the Northwest region of India, including Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, has turned into a frying pan as temperatures have risen to record levels. In places like Churu and Phalodi, temperatures have crossed 50°C, with other locations reportedly close to 50°C.