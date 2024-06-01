Tobacco cessation centres to be set up in all medical institutions; guidelines rolled out

NEW DELHI: As over 1.3 million deaths in India are attributed to tobacco use every year, the Centre has rolled out guidelines for establishing tobacco cessation centres (TCC) in all medical institutions in the country.

These guidelines will set criteria and requirements for a fully functioning TCC in all medical institutes nationwide to increase tobacco quit rates.

These TCCs will offer various tobacco cessation services, including behavioural intervention, pharmacotherapy, and relapse prevention strategies, as per the guidelines launched on Friday during World No Tobacco Day. The centre has also launched updated guidelines for all educational institutions and campuses to become tobacco-free.

The guideline said the idea is to complement the existing tobacco cessation efforts by leveraging the opportune moments when patients visit medical institutions.

These centre will also provide tobacco cessation services for vulnerable groups visiting hospitals like pregnant women, children and adolescents by integrating the centre with prenatal care, paediatric care, and adolescent care.

The guideline document also said that all patients visiting different departments should be asked for tobacco use as a mandatory protocol, including second-hand smoking, and all users should be referred to TCC during treatment for cessation services.

It said medical institutions must be equipped with dedicated tobacco centres (TCC) since healthcare providers play a critical role in tobacco cessation, leveraging their unique position to influence, support, and guide patients toward quitting tobacco use.

These centres would also offer an ideal platform to educate, orient, and sensitise medical undergraduate students for a lifetime and are likely to result in an increase in quit rates among current tobacco users, it said.