Rahul would rather wait for D-day, dismisses exit polls as 'Modi media poll'

The fight is still not over, and the leaders and workers of all the parties are extremely alert, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after the meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders on Saturday convened to take stock of the situation ahead of counting of votes on Tuesday.

"The fight is still not over," quite sums up the mood and stand of the opposition parties despite exit polls released on Saturday evening gave a thumping victory to the Narendra Modi-led NDA.

Rahul Gandhi is not willing to buy the results of the "exit polls."

After spearheading a spirited and dignified campaign for the opposition INDIA bloc, as against the insidious, hate-filled, divisive campaign of the ruling BJP, the young leader of the grand old party would rather wait patiently for the results to be declared on Tuesday to believe for himself the performance of the opposition bloc.

Rahul on Sunday dismissed the exit polls as "Modi media poll."

"This is not called an exit poll but its name is 'Modi media poll'. This is Modi ji's poll, it is his fantasy poll," Gandhi told reporters at the AICC headquarters after a meeting with party's Lok Sabha MPs via video conference.

Asked how many seats INDIA bloc will get, Gandhi said, "Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song '295'? So 295 (seats)," he quipped, according to PTI.

For the ruling BJP-led NDA there are reasons enough to believe that Modi is returning to power for the third consecutive time. The overwhelming numbers the exit polls have thrown in NDA's favour is one of the reasons for that belief.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh hit out at Prime Minister Modi for holding several meetings, including a long brainstorming session to review the 100-day agenda of the "new government", saying these were "pressure tactics" to send out a signal to the bureaucracy and the administrative structure that he is coming back.

"These are mind games -- 'I am coming back, I am going to be the prime minister again'. He is sending a signal to the bureaucracy, the administrative structure of the country and we hope that the civil servants who have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuing a fair counting of votes will not be intimidated and not be frightened by these pressure tactics," Ramesh told PTI at the AICC headquarters here.