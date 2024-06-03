1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused beaten to death inside Kolhapur jail

KOLHAPUR: A 70-year-old convict serving a life sentence in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts was beaten to death by five inmates inside the Kalamba Central Jail here on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 7.30 am when the deceased identified as Munna alias Mohammad Ali Khan alias Manoj Kumar Bhanwarlal Gupta was heading towards prison's well to take a bath.

He was reportedly, beaten up by the five inmates with the metal cover of the drainage chamber located near the prison's bathing well after which he sustained deep cuts and started bleeding profusely.

The attackers involved in the matter were identified as Bablu (alias Sandip Shankar Chavan), Pratik (alias Pilya Suresh Patil), Ruturaj (alias Degya Vinayak Inamdar), Sourabh Vikas Sidh and Dipak Netaji Khot.

Munna was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts on March 12 that claimed the lives of 257 people and over 1,000 were injured. He was serving a life sentence for his involvement in these attacks.

Meanwhile, the police team of Juna Rajwada police station has filed an FIR under various sections of the IPC against the five accused and is further investigating the matter.