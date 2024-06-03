32 monkeys drown in well in bid to escape sweltering heat in Jharkhand

In a tragic incident, as many as 32 monkeys reportedly jumped into a well seeking respite from the scorching heat and drowned near Sorath jungles of Palamu in Jharkhand which was boiling at 47 degrees.

Though the incident is likely to have taken place last week, the forest department was informed only on Sunday evening after locals sensed a foul smell arising from the well while passing by.

Upon investigation, they discovered the lifeless bodies of the monkeys floating in the water.

Villagers speculated that with reservoirs having dried up in the area, the monkeys likely wandered in search of water and tragically drowned in the irrigation well near the jungle. On Wednesday, the temperature in Palamu was at a staggering 47.4 degrees, while on Thursday it hit 47.7 degrees.

Forest officials confirmed that all natural water sources in the region had dried up, prompting animals to seek water in nearby villages.

“Though the incident took place at least on last Wednesday or Friday when the temperature soared to 47 degrees, villagers informed us late in the evening on Sunday and we sent a team on Monday morning. Postmortem of monkeys were done and it was found that all of them died by drowning,” said DFO Medininagar Kumar Ashish.

This incident adds to a series of distressing events caused by the extreme heat in the region. Two foxes had also jumped into a well a few days back in Chainpur Block but their lives were saved as there was no water in the well, he added. The DFO informed that a team of forest staff was sent to the spot and both the foxes were rescued safely.

"The drying up of natural water sources in the jungles is leading to such incidents, compelling animals to migrate towards nearby villages," he explained.

"Multiple instances of blue bulls (nilgai) and chital venturing into villages adjacent to the Medininagar jungles in search of water have been observed," noted the DFO.

Interestingly, all these incidents took place in the last 15-20 days after the temperature soared in Palamau region. Earlier on May 28, a large number of bats nesting on trees at Sundipur village under Kandi block in Garhwa also died due to extreme heat, after the temperature crossed 47 degrees.