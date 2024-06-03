Actor Raveena Tandon, driver assaulted over ‘carelessness’

MUMBAI: Actor Raveena Tandon was allegedly attacked by a mob that accused her driver of rash driving and injuring a pedestrian.

In a video that has gone viral, the actor could be seen arguing with a crowd of people near her residence in Bandra on Sunday. As per the police, Raveena’s car had just entered her residence compound when a crowd gathered outside, demanding that the driver come out and speak to them over claims that the vehicle hit a woman.

Fearing that the mob may attack her driver and watchman, Raveena got out of the vehicle and tried to speak to the crowd. She was allegedly pushed and hit. In the viral video, Raveena is heard saying ‘please don’t hit me’. In the same video, a man and woman claimed that they were assaulted by the actor and her staff. The man in the video said the incident happened when he was walking with his mother, sister, and niece near Raveena’s house.

As per the police, the CCTV footage of the said incident showed the actor’s car did not hit the woman in question. The police said the mob was trying to enter the actor’s residence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roshan said no case has been registered as the police have not received any written complaint from either side. He said Tandon was returning home and her car was reversing. “A woman who walked past got angry at her driver and told him to drive carefully. The car did not touch the woman, but a verbal spat ensued. Raveena got out and joined the argument. We don’t have written complaints from either party, so there is no case,” Roshan said.