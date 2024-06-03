BJP poised to win most Lok Sabha seats in Northeast amid Manipur ethnic violence

GUWAHATI: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win a majority of the seats in the Northeast when the results of Lok Sabha elections are declared on Tuesday.

The region has 25 seats – 14 in Assam, two each in Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh and one each in Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim. The BJP rules Assam, Arunachal, Tripura and Manipur and is a component of ruling coalitions in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

In 2019, the NDA bagged 19 seats – 14 by BJP and 5 by its allies. The Congress had won four seats. Two seats went to others.

The Northeast went to polls amidst the ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur. There was simmering anger among the voters in the state against the BJP over how it handled the situation. The NDA faced a challenge, particularly in the Meitei-majority Inner Manipur seat which the BJP contested.

The BJP had fielded a minister, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, in the seat. He vied against Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam of the Congress.

The BJP had opted out of the race in the Scheduled Tribe-reserved Outer Manipur seat and instead, allowed ally Naga People’s Front (NPF) to contest. The constituency witnessed a triangular fight among NPF, Congress and an independent. Not many Kuki-Zo tribals had turned up to vote.

The polls elsewhere in the Northeast were not significantly impacted by the Manipur violence. The states had local issues apart from the ubiquitous price rise and unemployment.