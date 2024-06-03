Akasa Air's Mumbai bound flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to 'security alert'

MUMBAI: No-frills carrier Akasa Air on Monday said its Mumbai-bound flight from Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad after it received a "security alert".

The captain of the flight followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10:13 AM on Monday, Akasa Air said in a statement.

"Akasa Air flight QP 1719, flying from Delhi to Mumbai on June 3, received a security alert on board. As per prescribed safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Ahmedabad," the airline said.

The aircraft had 187 passengers and six crew members onboard, it said.

The airline further said that all passengers have been deplaned, and "the airline is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on the ground".

Bomb scare delays Kolkata bound Indigo flight by two hours

A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight from here was delayed by two hours on Monday morning following a call which warned that a bomb would get exploded in that flight, officials said.

Following the receipt of the call at the IndiGo Call Centre located at Thuraipakkam here, the flight was moved to an 'isolated bay' and a security check was carried out.

The flight was allowed to depart by 10.30 am, after the completion of security procedures, officials added.