‘Common man’s CM’ at the helm of ‘Garib Ka Sarkar’

GUWAHATI: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, better known as PS Golay whose Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) swept the Assembly elections to retain power, is known in the state as a ‘rebel’ leader who has had a meteoric rise in politics.

The diminutive Golay (56) shot to fame nationally in 2019 when the SKM had ousted the country’s longest serving Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) from power. Chamling was in office for nearly 25 years. The locals fondly call Golay the “common man’s chief minister’ while the SKM says his is a ‘Garib Ka Sarkar’.

Born in West Sikkim, Golay had graduated with a degree in humanities from Darjeeling Government College in 1988. He had joined a government school in 1990 as a teacher but quit the job in 1993 to follow his passion – social work and politics. He started participating in the SDF’s political activities and served the party as state youth convenor and vice president.