Cop gone to enjoy funfair, stabbed to death in Chhattisgarh's Sukma; role of Naxalites suspected

SUKMA: A police head constable was hacked to death by unidentified persons at a village in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Sukma district, an official said on Monday.

Prima facie, the modus operandi of the attack suggested it was executed by a "small action team of Naxalites," he said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday in Gadiras village when the deceased, identified as head constable Sodi Laxman, had gone to visit a funfair held there, the official said.

Unidentified persons attacked him with sharp-edged weapons on his neck. The cop died on the spot, he said.

After being alerted, a team from Gadiras police station rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

However, the investigation is being done from all possible angles, including personal enmity," the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the assailants, he added.