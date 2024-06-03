Country will be free from negative powers after June 4: Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the 10-year rule of Modi government by raising a slew of issues here, on Monday.

Interacting with media persons just a day ahead of the results of Lok Sabha elections-2024, the SP chief expressed doubt that the ruling BJP could influence the counting process by getting it retarded till the late evening and get the results altered under darkness by effecting power outage.

Referring to the electoral irregularities allegedly committed in the past during Chandigarh Mayoral polls which witnessed court’s intervention, the SP chief said, "The people of the country are agitated. They are ready to start a new freedom struggle to save the future of the country on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi's call for 'Do or Die' to. People are prepared to make sacrifices as under the BJP rule, the life has become very difficult," said the SP chief.