Country will be free from negative powers after June 4: Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the 10-year rule of Modi government by raising a slew of issues here, on Monday.
Interacting with media persons just a day ahead of the results of Lok Sabha elections-2024, the SP chief expressed doubt that the ruling BJP could influence the counting process by getting it retarded till the late evening and get the results altered under darkness by effecting power outage.
Referring to the electoral irregularities allegedly committed in the past during Chandigarh Mayoral polls which witnessed court’s intervention, the SP chief said, "The people of the country are agitated. They are ready to start a new freedom struggle to save the future of the country on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi's call for 'Do or Die' to. People are prepared to make sacrifices as under the BJP rule, the life has become very difficult," said the SP chief.
Raising questions on the authenticity of exit poll figures related to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while rejecting them, the SP chief said that it was only an effort to create an atmosphere in favour of the BJP.
He also accused the firms conducting exit polls of being involved in managing the polling booths for the ruling party.
He reiterated the internal survey of Samajwadi Party were indicating maximum seats for INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh.
He expressed hope that the Election Commission of India would ensure compliance of all the rules and regulations besides ensuring the security of counting agents of the stakeholders while claiming that on witnessing the defeat BJP could indulge in the intimidation of the counting agents of rivals through misuse of government machinery.
Akhilesh launched a blistering attack on the ruling party saying that the 'false nationalism' of the BJP had damaged the country a lot. "It has spoiled the social harmony leading to caste and community conflicts. Conspiracy has been hatched to do away with the provision of reservation guaranteed by the constitution of India," said the SP chief.
Raising the issue of unemployment, Akhilesh, while reading out a written statement, said that ruing party had cheated the youth of the country. It got the papers of the entrance test of recruitment drives leaked handing out a bleak future to the jobless youngsters.
He recalled the incidents like Hathras gang rape case of 2020 besides citing the atrocities against women wrestlers, Manipur violence, coercion of Dalits, backwards and minorities in the country during the last 10 years.
He also accused the Modi government of promoting profiteering and mob lynching besides bringing down the elected governments.
Akhilesh Yadav also slammed the Modi government over the issue of electoral bonds, price rise and farmers' distress.
He added that the policies of the Modi government were dangerous for the country. He substantiated his statement by citing demonetisation and promulgation of GST which, he claimed, had destroyed the traders' community.
He also said that a few chosen corporate honchos were given loan waiver while raised the issue of COVID vaccine accusing the central government of having played with the life of scores by taking gratification from agencies which pushing substandard vaccine during pandemic.