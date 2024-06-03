Delhi court dismisses former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's plea seeking statements of witness

NEW DELHI: A court here has dismissed former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's plea for the production of certain documents in a case regarding a "larger conspiracy" behind the 2020 northeast Delhi violence.

Hussain and several others have been charged in the case under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai noted that Hussain's application had sought the production of the statements of a witness, Rahul Kasana, which were recorded in another rioting case and a money-laundering case lodged against the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor.

He also took note of Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad's reply, according to which the application was "an attempt to collect documents in the defence of the accused at the stage when even charges have not been framed".

In an order passed on Saturday, the court said, "The record shows that the case is at its initial stage and charges are yet to be framed and at this stage, no statement as desired by the applicant can be considered."

Underlining that Hussain's plea did not explain how the statements would help his case, it said, "The court is of the view that it is not necessary and desirable to call for the statements of the witness as mentioned by the applicant."

"Keeping in view the overall facts of the case, the court finds no merit in the application at this stage and the same is accordingly dismissed," it added.