EC seeks ‘detailed info’ from Jairam Ramesh over his remark that Amit Shah phoned 150 DMs post-voting

NEW DELHI: After Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that home minister Amit Shah had called up 150 district magistrates across the country after voting for the Lok Sabha polls was completed, the Election Commission of India (EC) on Sunday asked him to furnish details of the officials.

In a letter to the Congress leader, the poll panel has also sought the factual basis of his “information” about the calls and the details of his public statement through a post on his social media handle.

The letter also clarified that during the period of enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, all officers are under the deemed deputation of the EC and report directly to it for any directions.

“However, no district magistrate has reported any such undue influence as alleged by you,” the EC said.

The poll body said that the process of counting votes is a sacred duty cast upon every returning officer and such public statements by a senior leader tend to put an element of doubt in the minds of the public.