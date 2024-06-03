Fire damages plastic goods units, godowns at industrial complex in Maharashtra's Palghar

PALGHAR: A fire broke out at a plastic goods manufacturing company in an industrial complex in Maharashtra's Palghar district, causing damage to the unit and some other establishments in the vicinity, fire officials said on Monday.

No casualty was reported so far in the blaze which erupted at around 8.30 pm on Sunday at the company located in Achole area, they said.

The fire spread to other units and godowns in the complex.

Most of the affected units manufactured plastic goods and such items intensified the blaze, an official from Achole fire station said.

The exact number of units and warehouses damaged in the fire was not yet known, he said.

Five fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to put out the blaze, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.