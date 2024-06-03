In a 1st in many decades, Naxals fail to cast shadow on elections in Jharkhand

RANCHI: For the first time in the last few decades, voting in Jharkhand went without any signs of Maoist threat. In a first in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Maoist strongholds like ‘Budha Pahar’ witnessed bumper voting.

At some places polling were conducted after 20 years, while in others, it took place after three decades. Once a Maoist stronghold, ‘Hesatu’ village, located in ‘Budha Pahar’ region, comprising Palamu and Chatra Lok Sabha constituencies, voted for the first time in their own village after more than three decades. Interestingly, most people living here saw their voter ID cards and exercised their franchise for the first time.

Heavy voting also took place in Mahudand, Lekh Kalapahar, Dagra of Naudiha of Palamu Lok Sabha constituency. Similarly, polling was conducted in many of the villages of Kolhan jungles in Chaibsa after at least two decades as the polling booths used to be relocated to 10-15 km away from the village over security reasons.